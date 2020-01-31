-$0.01 EPS Expected for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S reported earnings of ($1.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.54).

Separately, ValuEngine cut BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

