-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. MAG Silver reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:MAG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 352,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $14.00.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

