-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104,723 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

