-$0.08 EPS Expected for Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

TRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trevena by 2,651.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 511,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trevena by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trevena by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 403,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Trevena by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Trevena stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.61.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com