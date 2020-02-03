$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMP. BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CalAmp by 166.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 246,612 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in CalAmp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 125.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CalAmp by 126.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,437. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $328.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.90. CalAmp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

