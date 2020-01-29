$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.22. Tronox posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tronox by 111.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Tronox by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tronox by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tronox by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 399,679 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,564. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.49.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com