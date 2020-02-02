-$0.15 EPS Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Mogo Finance Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology stock remained flat at $$2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.56. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

