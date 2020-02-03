-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.25). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OII. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

OII stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 53,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,862. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

