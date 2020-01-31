-$0.17 EPS Expected for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EuroDry’s earnings. EuroDry posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that EuroDry will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EuroDry.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ EDRY opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.92. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

