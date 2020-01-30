$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genie Energy’s earnings. Genie Energy reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genie Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genie Energy.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.71 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%.

GNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 145.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 188.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 453.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNE stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.38. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

