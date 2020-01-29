-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neos Therapeutics’ earnings. Neos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neos Therapeutics.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 117,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 1,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $87.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

