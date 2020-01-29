January 29, 2020
Latest News

-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) This Quarter

John Highviewby John Highview

Equities analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neos Therapeutics’ earnings. Neos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neos Therapeutics.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 117,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 1,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $87.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neos Therapeutics (NEOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercadolibre Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MELI)

Her last wish was to live & see her attackers punished: Indian govt promises fast-track trial after rape victim succumbs to burns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *