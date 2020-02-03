February 3, 2020
Latest News

-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

John Highviewby John Highview

Brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of ACHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 18,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Nichols (LON:NICL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,335.00

$0.44 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *