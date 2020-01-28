$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

AMK stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $30.91.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

