$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million.

CRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com