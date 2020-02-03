$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Co’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Moelis & Co posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Co.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.29. 17,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.96. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34.

In other Moelis & Co news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Co (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com