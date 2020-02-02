-$0.26 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 241,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of -0.12. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com