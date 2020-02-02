February 2, 2020
Latest News

-$0.26 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

John Highviewby John Highview

Equities analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 241,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of -0.12. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

I Minerals (CVE:IMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.55

Analysts Set HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) PT at $40.61

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *