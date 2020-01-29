-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.29. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 937,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 449,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mustang Bio by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mustang Bio by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com