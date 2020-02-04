February 4, 2020
Latest News

-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

John Highviewby John Highview

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.25). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($21.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $238,793.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,662,661 shares of company stock valued at $58,598,915 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,746,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $17,771,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $16,245,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $9,823,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $11,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given New GBX 4,700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Zacks: Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Million

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *