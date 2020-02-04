-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.25). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($21.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $238,793.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,662,661 shares of company stock valued at $58,598,915 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,746,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $17,771,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $16,245,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $9,823,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $11,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

