-$0.28 EPS Expected for Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.20). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.89. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 488,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 325,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 305,029 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

