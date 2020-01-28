January 28, 2020
-$0.29 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $9.57 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.16.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

