$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.35. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gentherm by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of THRM opened at $47.66 on Friday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

