-$0.34 EPS Expected for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.39). EXACT Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EXACT Sciences.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $93.43. 470,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,631. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 65.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

