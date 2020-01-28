-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $37,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $40,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,218. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quanterix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after buying an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 106,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,833. The company has a market cap of $752.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. Quanterix has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

