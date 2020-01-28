-$0.37 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $100,245.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $379,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,475,000 after acquiring an additional 179,737 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,845,000 after acquiring an additional 690,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,444,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after buying an additional 507,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 64,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,941. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

