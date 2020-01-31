$0.37 EPS Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. Colony Credit Real Estate posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 227.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,360. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,285.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neale Redington purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,890.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

