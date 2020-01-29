January 29, 2020
-$0.39 EPS Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.31). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

CBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,600,000 after acquiring an additional 493,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 401,778 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,765,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,463,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

