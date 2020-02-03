$0.41 EPS Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. First Horizon National reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,432,000 after acquiring an additional 616,168 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in First Horizon National by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Horizon National by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. 69,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

