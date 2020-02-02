$0.43 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

NYSE WU opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at $497,194.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $246,786.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,763 shares of company stock worth $1,745,751. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Western Union by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,086,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,334,000 after purchasing an additional 166,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,033,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

