-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.47). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

A number of analysts have commented on OCUL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

OCUL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 2,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,857. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $217.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

