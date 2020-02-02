$0.44 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

FR stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

