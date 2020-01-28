$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brightsphere Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brightsphere Investment Group.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

NYSE BSIG opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

