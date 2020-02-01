February 1, 2020
Latest News

-$0.51 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

John Highviewby John Highview

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%.

CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.49

OraSure Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *