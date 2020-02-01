-$0.51 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%.

CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

