$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. VF posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

NYSE:VFC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 184,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,520. VF has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VF (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com