-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.60). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 213,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth $11,073,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Xencor by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 81,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

