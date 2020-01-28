$0.54 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,859. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 201,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,215,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 219,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

