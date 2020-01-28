January 28, 2020
Latest News

$0.54 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

John Highviewby John Highview

Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,859. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 201,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,215,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 219,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Short Interest in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Drops By 7.6%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *