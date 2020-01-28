$0.55 EPS Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. 589,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,636. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

