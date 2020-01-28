January 28, 2020
Latest News

$0.55 EPS Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

John Highviewby John Highview

Wall Street analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. 589,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,636. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Critical Analysis: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) & Bank of Nova Scotia (NASDAQ:BNS)

Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 382

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *