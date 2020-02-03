$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.53. US Ecology reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Ecology.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. 3,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,319. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com