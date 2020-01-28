$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

