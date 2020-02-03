$0.64 EPS Expected for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,697,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDGE stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $30.80. 2,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,343. The stock has a market cap of $601.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.07%.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

