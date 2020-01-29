$0.66 EPS Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.76. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 747,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,218. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com