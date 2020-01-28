$0.71 EPS Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Dorman Products posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dorman Products by 15.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. Dorman Products has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $95.72.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

