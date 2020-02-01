-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.74). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 193,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $3,049,271.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 809,306 shares of company stock worth $13,748,904. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $703.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com