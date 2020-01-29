$0.73 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.26.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 128.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $54,299,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 118.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 212.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,121,000 after acquiring an additional 952,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 101.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,678,000 after acquiring an additional 812,151 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

