$0.75 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.71. Comcast reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. 21,912,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,751,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

