$0.78 EPS Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omnicell.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 126,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 801.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.13. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,848. Omnicell has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

