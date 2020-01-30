January 30, 2020
$0.78 EPS Expected for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 176,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,402. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $106.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,826 shares of company stock worth $7,394,099 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Power Integrations by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

