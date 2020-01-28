$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. Duluth posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other Duluth news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares in the company, valued at $81,285,682.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Duluth during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 753.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 116,235 shares during the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.35. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

