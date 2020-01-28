January 28, 2020
$0.79 EPS Expected for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Open Text posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Open Text by 29,702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 326,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Open Text by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,811,000 after purchasing an additional 206,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Open Text by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,085,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. Open Text has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

