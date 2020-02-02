-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04).

MLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of MLND traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 68,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.74. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 285.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com