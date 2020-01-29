$0.82 EPS Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.83. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CIRCOR International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $882.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

